Peterborough United have charged up an Academy League table charting the progress of England-qualified graduates

Academy graduate Harrison Burrows celebrates promotion from League One last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All Category 1-3 Academies were ranked according to the number of their England-eligible players who made at least one league appearance in 2020/21 and Posh shot up 21 places to 49th in a table headed by Manchester United for the third season running.

Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Will Blackmore, Ricky-Jade Jones and Charlie O’Connell were all English Academy graduates who played for Posh last season.

Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff said: “The table gives a very good indication of the progress of an Academy when it comes down to productivity. Productivity is just one measure of how successful you are within an Academy. It is not the only measure by a long way and our mission statement at Peterborough United is about creating young people as well as young footballers of value both in football and away from football.

“Productivity is part of our mission statement which is set by our owners and by the technical board, and for them to see we have jumped 21 places in this list, a bigger leap than any other club in the last four years, will give them a lot of pride, while the staff that have been involved over that period of time should be proud too.

“The table is about producing players that can play for England, but what the list doesn’t include is players who can represent other countries, so for example it doesn’t include Leo Da Silva Lopes and that would have pushed us up the list even further, and there are other examples too.

“We have to keep going now. We have to keep driving and pushing ourselves and making sure the alignment we have got is improved and maintained even further.