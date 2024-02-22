Archie Collins (right) and Joel Randall celebrate the former's goal against Fleetwood earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 6, but Posh are now involved in the Bristol Street Trophy Final the following day. It will now take place on Tuesday, April 16.

Posh have yet to announce a new date for the home game with Port Vale, a match that was postponed earlier this month.

Posh won 1-0 at lowly Fleetwood earlier this season.

