Peterborough United have changed the date for their home game with Fleetwood Town
The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 6, but Posh are now involved in the Bristol Street Trophy Final the following day. It will now take place on Tuesday, April 16.
Posh have yet to announce a new date for the home game with Port Vale, a match that was postponed earlier this month.
Posh won 1-0 at lowly Fleetwood earlier this season.
Posh are also likely to have to rearrange their trip to Cheltenham which is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 23. That’s a designated international weekend and Posh are likely to have Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo and Michael Olakigbe in an England Under 20 squad.