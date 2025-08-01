Peterborough United have bid rejected for League Two winger

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Peterborough United have had a bid rejected for Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.

The bid has been reported by Gloucestershire Live.

Posh have been linked with Archer previously this summer. The size of the bid has not been revealed at this stage but has been described as ‘significantly’ higher than a £100,000 bid the club turned down from Stevenage earlier this summer.

Posh added to their midfield/forward ranks on Friday with the signing of Klaidi Lolos from Bolton Wanderers.

Archer (22) plays mostly on the left wing but can play centrally too. He appeared in every League Two game for Cheltenham last season, scoring seven times and providing six assists.

