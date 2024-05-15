Peterborough United have seen a bid for Altrincham Town hotshot Chris Conn-Clarke rejected, according to the Mail Online.

Former Burnley scholar and Fleetwood forward Conn-Clarke scored 23 goals and registered 12 assists for an Altrincham side that reached the National League play-offs. He was also selected in the National League Team of the Year. The 22 year-old Northern Irishman is expected to attract plenty of offers during the summer.

Posh have yet to comment on the story, but Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson told the Mail: “I would love to reassure everyone that Chris will still be with us next season but, in all honesty, I can't. When a player does what he has done, in terms of goals and assists, the bigger clubs are going to come calling, and it's very difficult to stop that natural next step happening. If he is still with us at the start of next season, I will have the biggest smile on my face you have ever seen. If not, I won't exactly be amazed.”