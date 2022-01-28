Peterborough United have bid accepted for Dundee United star, one who is ‘dynamic as well as a strong defensive type’

Jeando Fuchs in action for Dundee United

The Dundee Evening Courier report says a six-figure fee plus a significant sell-on has been agreed for the 24 year-old Cameroon international.

Posh were first linked with a move for Fuchs in August. He has played 47 times for Dundee United since moving to Tannadice from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in January, 2020.

Fuchs previously played in France with Sochaux and Spain with Alaves.

Blackpool and Wigan are also understood to have been tracking the player.