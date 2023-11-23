Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants points not plaudits as his side approach an awkward League One home game with Burton Albion on Saturday (3pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 5-0 record-breaking drubbing of Cambridge United in their last third tier outing almost a fortnight ago means Posh are now joint top scorers in the division this season with 31 goals alongside Oxford United and Barnsley.

Posh have also had the most shots on goal (259) in League One this season and have the best XG (expected goals) which is essentially covers the quality of scoring chances created.

It’s clear a Posh forward line – with a double League One Golden Boot winner in Jonson Clarke-Harris sitting on the bench – are hitting their straps as Ferguson’s men close in on the automatic promotion places.

"The goals we’ve scored, the shots we've had and the chances we’ve created are all good numbers,” Ferguson admitted. “But it’s all about points and on Saturday it’s all about maintaining a strong home record by beating Burton.

"Successful sides tend to have a strong home record.

"Burton have really picked up after a slow start. They went eight games unbeaten before a recent dip and won four in a row.

"They are compact, well organised and will be hard to break down.

"We will have to be as disciplined in possession as we were against Cambridge when we delivered our best display in that respect of the season.

"We must stay patient and not panic and go away from our game-plan if things don’t go our way.”

Posh have no injury concerns as captain and right-back Peter Kioso is available after missing the last two matches as a precaution against inflaming a knee issue.

Ronnie Edwards had a busy international break with England under 20s, but insists he is ready to go again for his club side.

Posh have picked up 17 points from eight League One home games so far this season, the fourth best record in the division.