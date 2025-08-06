Peterborough United have been linked again with a multiple award winning League Two midfielder

Ben Woods in Accrington Stanley colours this summer. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

A transfer link between Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods has re-surfaced.

Posh were first reported to be interested in the 22 year-old June, a story shut down quickly by club officials.

But respected national journalist Alan Nixon is the man now reporting Posh are keen on Woods who started last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham at the Wham Stadium, but did not take in Tuesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Oldham Athletic. That win gave Accrington a home tie in the first round against Posh on Tuesday, August 12.

Woods (22) was a member of Manchester United’s Academy before switching to Burnley aged 16. He left Burnley in pursuit of first team football and signed a short-term contract at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2023.

A year later he signed a one-year contract at Accrington which quickly turned into a three-year deal in January 2025 because of his outstanding form. Woods won numerous awards at Accrington at the end of last season including ‘Manager’s Player-of-the-Season’, ‘Supporters' Trust-Player-of-the-Season’, and ‘Goal-of-the-Season.’

Woods appeared 41 times for a struggling League Two side last season scoring nine goals, while picking up 14 yellow cards. He was joint top scorer and became noted for accurate long-distance shooting and set-piece deliveries.

Posh could be seeking midfield recruits with doubts about the immediate future of Archie Collins and Chris Conn-Clarke. Collins needs to sign a lucrative Posh contract offer this week or be placed on the transfer list. Conn-Clarke has been a major disappointment since arriving at London Road from Altrincham last summer.