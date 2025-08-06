Peterborough United tickets for EFL Cup tie now on sale, plus season tickets available for women's National League campaign
Accrington earned the right to host Posh on Tuesday, August 12 after beating fellow League Two side Oldham Athletic at the Wham Stadium 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (over 65s and 12-17-year-olds) and £5 for Under 12s. Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com.
Posh have never played Accrington in an EFL Cup tie. Posh last played at the Wham Stadium in April 2023 when goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark secured a 2-1 win in a League One fixture.
POSH WOMEN Season tickets for the team’s National Midlands Division One season are on sale.
Season tickets are priced at £50 for adults, £40 for seniors over the age of 65 and £30 for Under 18s. Under 14s can obtain a FREE season ticket when accompanied by a paying adult.
The Posh Women will be playing their home fixtures at PIMS Park this season, the home of Peterborough Sports FC. Season tickets can be purchased there on Sunday (August 10) when Posh host Birmingham City Under 21s in their final pre-season match (1pm kick off) or by visiting www.theposhtickets.com.
As a season ticket holder, you will receive access to special season ticket holder events including open training sessions, all home cup fixtures including FA Cup and to Sunday's pre-season friendly. Posh host 11 National League games in the 2025-26 season.
Posh open their National League season at Notts County on August 17. Their first home game sees Lincoln United visit PIMS Park on August 24 (2pm kick off).
