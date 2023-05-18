Posh celebrate their League One play-off final win at Old Trafford in 2011.

​Sheffield Wednesday are expected to announce a 33,500 capacity crowd for the League One play-off match at Hillsborough.

And Posh have only played in front of five bigger crowds in matches in Football League organised events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh beat Huddersfield in the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford in front of a 48,410 crowd.

Posh celebrate a goal in the 2014 JPT Final at Wembley.

The next biggest gates were for Football League games at Newcastle United (43,607, 2009 Championship) and Crystal Palace (36,478, 1960, Division Four) followed by the JPT Final against Chesterfield at Wembley (35,663, 2014) and the Third Division play-off final against Stockport County, also at Wembley (35,087, 1992).

Posh won four of those matches, losing only to Newcastle. Darren Ferguson left Posh for the first time after that 3-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League Two play-off final against Darlington at Wembley in May, 2000 attracted an attendance of 33,383.

Posh have played in front of 11 FA Cup crowds which are bigger than tonight's expected figure.

The biggest attendance to watch Posh is 64,531 for an FA Cup tie at Aston Villa in 1961, followed by the 63,635 which watched Posh lose 5-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup quarter-final in 1965.

​Posh have lost six of their last seven games against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since winning 1-0 at Hillsborough in a Third Division game in 1977 courtesy of a John Cozens goal, Posh have won just once more at the famous old venue, but what a win it was!

It was March, 2011 and Posh had been rejuvenated by the mid-season return as manager of Darren Ferguson and thrashed Wednesday 4-1with goals from George Boyd (2), Lee Tomlin and Craig Mackail-Smith on the way to promotion.

**The match will be televised live by Sky Sports tonight with the programme starting 30 minutes before kick off at 7.30pm.

Posh legend Aaron Mclean will be alongside presenter David Prutton and pundit Clinton Morrison in the studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad