Charlie Lee celebrates a goal for Posh against Leicester in 2009.Charlie Lee celebrates a goal for Posh against Leicester in 2009.
Charlie Lee celebrates a goal for Posh against Leicester in 2009.

Peterborough United have beaten plenty of 'big boys' in League One in the past, but can they add Birmingham City to the list?

By Alan Swann
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
​Peterborough United travel to face the hottest League One title favourites, probably of all time, on Saturday.

Birmingham City became odds on favourites at 8/11 with Sky Bet after their recent win over Wrexham.

They are a big club by League One standards and they’ve flexed some serious financial muscle following their relegation from the Championship last season.

But it’s nothing Posh haven’t faced, and beaten, before at this level in the Darragh MacAnthony/Darren Ferguson eras. Here are some of the most memorable wins against the big boys in League One.

Second-half goals from George Boyd and Craig Mackail-Smith (pictured) sealed the home win for a team who would be promoted as runners-up behind Leicester City that season. Leeds finished fourth and lost to Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.

1. Posh 2, Leeds 0, 2008.

Second-half goals from George Boyd and Craig Mackail-Smith (pictured) sealed the home win for a team who would be promoted as runners-up behind Leicester City that season. Leeds finished fourth and lost to Millwall in the play-off semi-finals. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Charlie Lee (pictured diving after scoring) and Chris Whelpdale scored as Posh beat the table-toppers in front of a capacity London Road crowd. Huddersfield and Brighton were other future Premier League clubs who didn't win promotion from League One that season.

2. Posh 2, Leicester City 0, 2009.

Charlie Lee (pictured diving after scoring) and Chris Whelpdale scored as Posh beat the table-toppers in front of a capacity London Road crowd. Huddersfield and Brighton were other future Premier League clubs who didn't win promotion from League One that season. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Chris Whelpdale celebrates his goal against Leicester in March 2009.

3. Posh 2, Leicester City 0, 2009.

Chris Whelpdale celebrates his goal against Leicester in March 2009. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Posh came from 3-2 down at half-time to topple Wednesday at London Road on a February night with goals from George Boyd (2), CRaig Mackail-Smith (2) and Nat Mendez-Laing (pictured).

4. Posh 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3, 2011.

Posh came from 3-2 down at half-time to topple Wednesday at London Road on a February night with goals from George Boyd (2), CRaig Mackail-Smith (2) and Nat Mendez-Laing (pictured). Photo: Alan Storer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityLeague OneWrexhamDarragh MacAnthonyDarren Ferguson