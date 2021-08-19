Peterborough United have an eye on a new striker
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he has his eye on a new striker, but not necessarily one to counter the club’s current issues with injuries and a lack of match fitness.
On the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “We do have an eye on a new striker, but I’m not saying whether he’s from a higher or a lower league.
“We want to sign him permanently, but his club only want to loan him and we are not interested in that. It’s not a case of us panicking because we have had a few concerns. It might be something we push back to the January transfer window anyway.”
Posh forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris, Siriki Dembele and Jack Marriott are all currently battling against a lack of match fitness having suffered injury disrupted summers.
Posh were promised a young defensive midfielder from a Premier League club a month ago, but the deal still hasn’t been done.
It’s understood his current club want to bring a player in before letting the Posh target leave.