Peterborough United have an eye on a new striker

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

On the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “We do have an eye on a new striker, but I’m not saying whether he’s from a higher or a lower league.

“We want to sign him permanently, but his club only want to loan him and we are not interested in that. It’s not a case of us panicking because we have had a few concerns. It might be something we push back to the January transfer window anyway.”

Posh forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris, Siriki Dembele and Jack Marriott are all currently battling against a lack of match fitness having suffered injury disrupted summers.

Posh were promised a young defensive midfielder from a Premier League club a month ago, but the deal still hasn’t been done.