Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

And the squad could soon be getting even stronger as MacAnthony has revealed he is working on a transfer bid and a contract offer for a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.

Posh are top of League One after winning both of their fixtures so far, while scoring six goals.

"We have an embarrassment of riches at the club already,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his popular Hard Truth podcast. “I look at the talent that coouldn’t get into the starting line-up last Saturday, or in some cases not even on the bench, and see we have outstanding strength in depth.

"It’s not me bragging, but we could have put out another XI and still won the game.

“And I have been working on a possible replacement for Sammie Szmodics so fingers crossed that happens.

"No-one is getting carried away here as the league table means nothing right now. We have some big tests coming up, but we have two strikers (Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris) who belong in the Championship and young forwards with great ability pushing them.

"Joe Taylor is going to be a great player. He’s part Craig Mackail-Smith and part Jack Marriott. He beat Ricky-Jade Jones in a training sprint recently and imagine those two on the same pitch at the same time with their speed.