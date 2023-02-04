Jack Taylor shoots for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Taylor is one of the many players that have previously worked with Ferguson at the club.

The manager, into his fourth spell at Posh, signed Taylor from Barnet for an initial £500k in January 2020 and the pair went on to win promotion to the Championship the following season.

Taylor has spoken of his surprise to see the change of manager made so quickly last month but that the squad have been able hit the ground running, when the weather has allowed.

He said: “We didn’t expect the change to happen so quickly but a lot of the changing room know how the gaffer works so it was pretty straightforward. We’ve been telling the new lads what he’s like and how he likes to play.

“We got the two wins and we performed very well. We controlled the Port Vale game the whole way through but Portsmouth, for the first 70 minutes, we should have blown them away.

“Like the gaffer said though, it was really good the way we saw out the game. We haven’t shown that in the past couple of months. It was important to show that we can win like that. I should score to take us 3-0 up. If I score then, we see it out much easier but that’s football.

“There’s no point looking at the table, we’ve just got to focus on what we’ve got to go on Saturday and Tuesday night. If we do our job, the table should follow.”

Just as in Grant McCann’s final match, Taylor has been paired with Hector Kyprianou from the start for Ferguson’s two matches and given their success, they are likely to get the nod at The New Lawn once again.

Taylor added: “I like playing with all the midfielders here, they’ve all got their qualities. Jeando and Ben Thompson are similar in the way they play, they get around the pitch. Hector is tall, a bit more of a presence in there and sits behind the ball to allow me to join in the attacks. There’s good competition, which you need in a good side.”

Taylor will be hoping for better than the last time he played at New Lawn as he was sent off in 2017, while playing for Barnet, in what was Forest Green’s first-ever Football League match.

Saturday’s meeting will also mark a milestone as it will be Duncan Ferguson’s first home match since taking charge last month and Taylor is expecting a tough test because of it.

He said: “Teams with new managers are the hardest teams to play. All the new lads want to impress; sometimes a change makes you play better and run more.

"It will definitely be a tough test, knowing our away from isn’t great but we need to pick it up now if we want to end up where we want to end up.