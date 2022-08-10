Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Broom in action for Plymouth last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Posh are in Devon for an EFL Cup first round tie on Wednesday (7.45pm kick off) and a League One clash on Saturday.

Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom is not part of the 23-man squad that set out for Plymouth this morning, but he has passed on his insider knowledge of the Pilgrims to his teammates.

Broom made 43 League One appearances while on loan at Plymouth from Posh last season, scoring four goals. He’s now seeking a new club after Plymouth failed to renew their interest this summer.

Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Morecambe on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Plymouth are a good side,” Posh striker Jack Marriott said. “I watched them a bit last season and of course Broomy has been able to tell us a little bit about them.

"The games will be big challenges for us, albeit different challenges as the league game is likely have a different edge to it.

"The cup game is one we are taking seriously though. We have great strength in depth in very position from 1-11 and anyone playing tonight will be fighting hard to stay in the side. That depth keeps people honest.”

Plymouth beat Posh 4-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium last season. They then went on a 16-game unbeaten run and they will be seeking a similar confidenbce boost after suffering a late 2-1 League One defeat at Fleetwood on Saturday.

The Pilgrims had beaten Barnsley 1-0 at Home Park on the first day of the third tier season.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton told the Plymouth Herald: “The result last year against them propelled us to really to go on a good run and gave us that confidence.

"You can't look at games as less than another one. I think every game now we have to go in and look to do what the manager wants and play our best because the squad is so competitive.

"In terms of the competition (the Carabao Cup) itself, I have had some great days such as playing Arsenal at the Emirates, and people like that.

"The FA Cup run last year ended at Chelsea, so I think cup competitions can really help us and boost the profile of the club and everything around it, so we have to go at it 100 per cent and look to progress throughout it.

"Obviously, there will be things we can look at after Wednesday to then maybe change or keep for Saturday, but they have signed well with good quality, like they always do to be fair. They always have good attacking players and they like to play some nice football.”

"I would imagine they will go pretty strong with their team because they will want to do well in this competition, just like we do."

Should the score be level after 90 minutes the tie will go straight to a penalty shootout. Clubs can name up to nine substitutes in the Carabao Cup and use a maximum of five of them.

The second round draw will be held following the first round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

The second round of the Carabao Cup will welcome all the Premier League clubs excluding last season's top seven, who have all qualified for Europe.