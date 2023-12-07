​Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists a plan B is in place should skipper and right-back Peter Kioso be recalled by Rotherham United from his loan spell at London Road next month.

Peter Kioso in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​MacAnthony has also revealed Posh have a plan in place should left-back Zak Sturge be recalled by Chelsea in January because of his lack of game time.

The Posh chairman believes Kioso wants to stay at his club, but he’s respectful of Rotherham’s position.

The Millers recently sacked head coach Matt Taylor who was understood to have misgivings about Kioso. They have yet to replace him, but Posh fear a new man might want to have a look at the 24 year-old.

Zak Sturge in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I’m sure Peter wants to stay with us,” MacAnthony said. “We love him. He’s a great skipper and all the other players look up to him. He’s only 2, but he’s one of our oldest players.

"I was always under the impression we had him for the season and the call-back was there in case of injuries.

"But we have to be respectful of Rotherham. They did a deal with us in the summer, but Peter is their player. They paid money for him and they still pay him.

"If he went it would be a kick in the wotsits, but we couldn’t squeal about it. If Rotherham do take Peter back we wouldn’t be hanging around to see if he becomes available again. We would move on to Plan B.