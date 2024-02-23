Peterborough United have a new date for Port Vale clash
Peterborough United have set a new date for their League One home match with Port Vale.
The match was postponed earlier this month because of a waterlogged pitch. The game will now take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.
It’s a rare Wednesday game as Posh are playing in the EFL Trophy Final on Sunday, April 7.
Posh have moved their League One home game with Fleetwood Town from Saturday April 6, to Tuesday, April 16.
Posh won 1-0 at Vale Park earlier this season with an Ephron Mason-Clark goal.