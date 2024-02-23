Ephron Mason-Clark (right) of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Port Vale with team-mate Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match was postponed earlier this month because of a waterlogged pitch. The game will now take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

It’s a rare Wednesday game as Posh are playing in the EFL Trophy Final on Sunday, April 7.

Posh have moved their League One home game with Fleetwood Town from Saturday April 6, to Tuesday, April 16.