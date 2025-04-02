Peterborough United hat-trick hero shared the love around on his memorable night in Crawley

Abraham Odoah celebrates a goal for Posh at Crawley. Photo Grant Mansfield

Modest Abraham Odoh was quick to share the credit after his match-winning hat-trick for Peterborough United at Crawley Town on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old winger reached 10 goals in all competitions in his first season at Posh with the first hat-trick of his senior career. He’d never scored two in a game before joining Posh from Harrogate Town in the summer, something he achieved in a 4-1 EFL Trophy win over Crystal Palace Under 21s in November.

All Odoh’s goals arrived in the first-half of a breathless 4-3 Posh win, a result that lifted them up a place to 14th and maintained a nine-point gap to the relegation zone. Odoh was also felled for the last-minute penalty which was emphatically converted by Ricky-Jade Jones to seal the three points.

“The way the game was going someone was going to score a winner and luckily it was us,” Odoh told the Posh Plus service. “And that was the most important thing, although I wa shappy with the goals.

"I have to thank Kwame Poku for two assists and the coach Dale Tonge for telling me where to stand at a corner so I was the free man. We work on finishing every day in training and for the first goal I saw the ‘keeper coming so I just tried to slot it in the corner. When the other winger has the ball I try and get into the position to get on the end of a cross and it worked for the third goal.

"For the goal from the corner, ’Tongey’ told me to be the free man at the back and the ball fell nicely for me. It was a hard finish so pleasing it went in as well.

"After scoring twice so early I knew the hat-trick was on, bit to get it before half-time was special. I was full of confidence in the second-half, but determined not to be complacent. I tried to keep the defender guessing which way I would go by mixing my game up and that’s how we won the penalty. I knew Ricky would score and I was pleased for him to get another goal.

“We wanted to get back on track quickly after losing at the weekend. We can now be confident for another big game against Northampton on Saturday.”

Posh had lost 3-1 at Reading on Saturday, their only defeat in the last 10 competitive games. Poku now has eight League One assists the most in the division alongside teammate Malik Mothersille, Albie Morgan of Blackpool and Ryan Barnett of Wrexham. Poku has made just 22 appearances, 17 fewer than Mothersille, eight fewer than Morgan and 14 fewer than Barnett.