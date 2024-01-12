Peterborough United handed Southern semi-final home tie with AFC Wimbledon... if they can beat another League Two club first
It’s another kind draw for Posh in a competition they won in the 2013-14 season.
Posh will host League Two Crawley on Tuesday, January 23 after the scheduled clash last Wednesday was postponed just over an hour before kick off.
The semi-finals will take place week commencing Monday, January 29.
Full draw:
North: Bradford City v Doncaster or Wigan; Blackpool v Bolton.
South: Posh or Crawley v AFC Wimbledon; Brighton U21s v Wycombe Wanderers.