Peterborough United handed Southern semi-final home tie with AFC Wimbledon... if they can beat another League Two club first

Peterborough United will play AFC Wimbledon in the Southern Area semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, providing they can beat Crawley Town at home in the quarter-final.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Jan 2024, 18:38 GMT
Malik Mothersille should expect to start the Posh EFL Trophy matches.Malik Mothersille should expect to start the Posh EFL Trophy matches.
It’s another kind draw for Posh in a competition they won in the 2013-14 season.

Posh will host League Two Crawley on Tuesday, January 23 after the scheduled clash last Wednesday was postponed just over an hour before kick off.

The semi-finals will take place week commencing Monday, January 29.

Full draw:

North: Bradford City v Doncaster or Wigan; Blackpool v Bolton.

South: Posh or Crawley v AFC Wimbledon; Brighton U21s v Wycombe Wanderers.

