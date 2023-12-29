Peterborough United’s players showed plenty of spirit to battle back for a 2-2 League One draw against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday.
Posh struggled in the early stages against the Tykes and fell 2-0 down, but they rescued a point with two Jonson Clarke-Harris headers.
Manager Darren Ferguson changed his starting line-up for the first time in eight matches and it almost backfired.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Didn't kick the ball with his normal authority and blundered with the ball at his feet to enable Barnsley to take the lead. He may well have been fouled and he limped off under 10 minutes later - 5. Photo: a
2. PETER KIOSO
The captain was constantly urging his players forward. He was ordinary on the ball though and the long ball over his head bothered him - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
He delivered a perfect cross for the equaliser, but other than that it was a poor night for the left back. Clearances and crosses were often blocked or intercepted. His error led to the second goal - 5. Photo: David Lowndes
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back was solid against quick and rugged opponents. Won some key headers in his own penalty area. Passing the ball was difficult on a rough playing surface - 7 Photo: Joe Dent