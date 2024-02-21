Malik Mothersille celebrates his Posh goal at Blackpool with Ronnie Edwards. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mothersille (20) opened the scoring in a 3-0 win with a classy left-foot finish after a long Posh passing move. It was a third first-team goal for the former Chelsea Academy player, all of them in the Trophy. He’s now started six Posh matches, again all of them in the Trophy, but he must be a contender for a full Football League debut in the big derby at Cambridge United on Saturday. Mothersille replaced Ricky-Jade Jones in the starting line-up with the latter coming on to make a decisive impact in the final 20 minutes by winning a penalty for the second Posh goal.

Posh will now play Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers in the Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, March 7. Those clubs play their semi-final live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night (8pm).

"I dreamt about scoring last night and it all came true,” Mothersille revealed on Posh +. “I’m delighted and I’m also delighted for the lads and the fans.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh at Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I saw our fans before the game and witnessed the atmosphere and I wanted to reward them for getting up to Blackpool.

"I had a chance early in the game, but I’ve learned not to dwell on misses and I was confident I would get other chances as the defenders didn’t know whether or not I was coming short or going long. They didn’t know what I was doing while we knew we would dominate the ball.

"For the goal I saw the ball bouncing and I knew I could take a touch. I just tried to guide the ball home as it was on my weaker foot and it came off. If it was on my right foot I’d probably have tried to smash it at goal!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt fit and sharp even though I haven’t been playing much and I was determined to play with 100% intensity. I was pleased with the performance. Holding the ball up has been a weakness of mine, but I’ve worked hard on it in training.