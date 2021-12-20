Peterborough United goalkeepers in demand, no new signings in time for Bournemouth trip, Covid postponements latest and the former Posh boss who wants the Championship to carry on

Christy Pym

Pym has been out of favour at Posh since a furious dressing room bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson after the 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading in September.

The 26 year-old made 40 appearances as Posh won promotion from League One last season.

Stevenage, who are 22nd in League Two, are managed by Paul Tisdale who was Pym’s boss at Exeter City.

Hull City manager Grant McCann. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

It’s also understood transfer listed goalkeeper Dan Gyollai was watched by two clubs playing for Posh under 23s against Everton last week.

Posh are hoping to bolster their squad early in the January transfer window, but even if players are signed on January 1, they wouldn’t be able to play in the Championship match at Bournemouth on January 3.

The possible postponement of festive fixtures is thought to be the main topic of conversation in an EFL manager’s conference call today (December 20).

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said, after Saturday’s defeat at Blackpool, he hoped the rules on calling games off because of Covid will be made clearer: “Hopefully the new protocols will will be explained. A few games were called off and I don’t know now whether that fell within the new rules or not.”

Posh had four positive Covid tests ahead of their game at Blackpool, but none of Conor Coventry, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu and Ben Mensah would have started at Bloomfield Road. Posh are due to host Reading on Boxing Day, but their scheduled fixture at home to Luton was one of five Championship matches - and 19 EFL games - postponed after Covid outbreaks.

Former Posh boss, and current Hull manager, Grant McCann says football must carry on. “We have to keep going because what’s the point in having a week break, or a two-week break? How long’s this going to be?