Peterborough United goalkeeper to speak to Portsmouth about a transfer

Gyollai (24) has been in dispute with Posh since he was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season after failing to start a League One match for the club.

The Hungarian youth international accused Posh of blocking a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium, but club director of football Barry Fry insisted they hadn’t received a good enough offer for a player who still has a year plus a year’s option on his London Road contract.

Today (July 26) Fry said: “Dan is going down to Portsmouth to have a chat with them about a move. We are happy to cancel his contract by mutual consent and he can negotiate a deal with Portsmouth.”

Posh will only accept a loan deal if the bulk of Gyollai’s wages are covered. Portsmouth were rebuffed last week after trying to take Gyollai on loan for a fraction of his Posh wages. An offer from a Slovenian club was also rejected.