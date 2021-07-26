Peterborough United goalkeeper to speak to Portsmouth about a transfer
Peterborough United goalkeeper Dan Gyollai will be in Portsmouth tomorrow (July 27) discussing a possible transfer to the League One club.
Gyollai (24) has been in dispute with Posh since he was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season after failing to start a League One match for the club.
The Hungarian youth international accused Posh of blocking a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium, but club director of football Barry Fry insisted they hadn’t received a good enough offer for a player who still has a year plus a year’s option on his London Road contract.
Today (July 26) Fry said: “Dan is going down to Portsmouth to have a chat with them about a move. We are happy to cancel his contract by mutual consent and he can negotiate a deal with Portsmouth.”
Posh will only accept a loan deal if the bulk of Gyollai’s wages are covered. Portsmouth were rebuffed last week after trying to take Gyollai on loan for a fraction of his Posh wages. An offer from a Slovenian club was also rejected.
Portsmouth are understood to be seeking a third goalkeeper for their League One campaign.