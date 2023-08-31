News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United goalkeeper ruled out for four months

Peterborough United goalkeeper Will Blackmore will not play again in 2023.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The 21 year-old needs an operation on a hip problem and will be out for four months.

Blackmore had expected to challenge Nicholas Bilokapic for the first-team slot this season.

Fynn Talley, who made an excellent Posh debut in Tuesday’s excellent Carabao Cup win at Portsmouth is expected to be on the substitutes’ bench at Fratton Park on Saturday.

