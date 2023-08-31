Peterborough United goalkeeper ruled out for four months
Peterborough United goalkeeper Will Blackmore will not play again in 2023.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
The 21 year-old needs an operation on a hip problem and will be out for four months.
Blackmore had expected to challenge Nicholas Bilokapic for the first-team slot this season.
Fynn Talley, who made an excellent Posh debut in Tuesday’s excellent Carabao Cup win at Portsmouth is expected to be on the substitutes’ bench at Fratton Park on Saturday.