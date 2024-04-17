Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer after the win over Fleetwood. Photo David Lowndes.

The Posh number one suffered a bad personal performance along with the rest of the team in Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Oxford United, but last night he saved two penalties – they were Fleetwood’s first spot-kicks since January, 2023 – made a couple of other key stops and claimed a late goal assist with a huge kick up field which was despatched by substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris. All after conceding a goal after 14 seconds!

The win ensured Posh will contest the play-offs. They still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two.

"The weekend wasn’t great for me individually or for the team,” Steer said. “But last night couldn’t have gone any better apart from the first 20 seconds.

Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer saves a first-half penalty against Fleetwood. Photo David Lowndes.

“You do wonder what’s going to happen when you follow a 5-0 defeat by conceding a goal before you’ve touched the ball. That’s not what we expect from each other, but you have to forget about it, move on quickly and the boys did well to score four goals.

“I made some saves, stopped a couple of penalties and then claimed an assist that I didn’t mean!

"I didn’t have a lot of info on their penalty takers. For the first one I watched his body shape and guessed the right way. You’re still unsure of the height or pace of the kick, but luckily I managed to save it and keep hold of the ball.

"The lad who scored their goal took the second penalty. He struck his goal really well and I felt he might smash the penalty. He did a little stutter, but I stood my ground and hoped to put him off and luckily I went the right way and held on to the ball again.

Posh stars Jed Steer and Jonson Clarke-Harris after the win over Fleetwood. Photo David Lowndes.

“It was great to make a contribution although the assist was just a really good bad one as the ball bounced over the defender’s head and ‘Jonno’ did what he does by sticking it away. It was a great finish as he still had plenty to do. He’s made some great contributions from the bench recently. He did the same at Burton.

“All along we’ve said we want to finish in the top two. Portsmouth won the league last night, but second place is still up for grabs. All we can do is our own job. Teams do slip up as we did at the weekend.

"We will keep fighting for it, but if we end up in the play-offs so be it. They are a lottery, but we would be happy to play anyone.”

Posh are six points behind second-placed Derby County with a game in hand, which is at relegation-threatened Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23).