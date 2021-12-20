Peterborough United goalkeeper leaves London Road
Peterborough United goalkeeper Dan Gyollai has joined National League side Maidenhead on loan.
Gyollai could make his debut in a Boxing Day fixture at Wealdstone.
Th3 24 year-old Hungarian joined Posh from Wigan on a free transfer in July 2020, but played in just four EFL Trophy games before he was placed on the transfer list in the summer.
Maidenhead, who are in the relegation zone, were one of two National League clubs to watch Gyollai in action for Posh Under 23s against Everton last week.
Another Posh ‘keeper Christy Pym is believed to be a target of League Two strugglers Stevenage.