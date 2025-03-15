Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer on Cambridgeshire Derby victory

Jed Steer paid tribute to his teammates as Posh’s defensive record continues to improve.

Not only did Posh pick up a vital three points as well as a welcome derby day win at Cambridge on Saturday.

The 1-0 win also saw Posh record their third consecutive clean sheet away from home. A remarkable feat for a team that did not keep a clean sheet on the road in any competition until the 1-0 win on Huddersfield on February 22.

Steer proved a vital part in securing the three points with Cambridge having the best opportunities of the match. He had to deny Josh Stokes right on the stroke of half time from close range and in the second half, was called into action on a number of occasions as Cambridge took control of the game.

Jed Steer applauds the Peterborough United fans after victory against Cambridge on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

He was equal to the challenge was and able to celebrate with the jubilant Posh fans after the match.

He said: “What an afternoon!

“We got the job done and got a massive three points as well as a clean sheet.

“It was strange in the second half, I don’t know whether they were just taking an extra touch and it allowed me the time to come and close the angle down. There were a couple of times it fell fortunately into my hands.

“We have been due a bit of luck and we got it today. Wycombe scored late last week and there was a bit of controversy around that goal.

“It’s so good having competition for places now. It’s amazing Kwame is back and we could still bring Cian on. He’s such a good dribbler and he took us up the pitch. He does so well to win the free-kick and Tayo produces a bit of magic. That was what the game was going to need.

“It was similar to when he played here last season and Ephron cut inside and it was one of those goals where it took that bit of extra quality to win the game.

“We had the wind in the second half and as soon as Tayo hit that, I knew the wind was going to take it and it is that pace that beats the goalie. It was a brilliant free kick and I’m buzzing for him. He’s been absolutely amazing since he joined the club.

“Unfortunately, he got sent off at the end but he deserves his goal.

“To put together three consecutive clean sheets away from home is fantastic and credit to the whole team. The way the team are pressing up front has been brilliant and it’s a collective effort.

“The scenes at the end of the game are what it’s all about. We know what it means to everyone. I love a 1-0 away from home. The scenes were fantastic. I thought we were going to have the whole stand behind the goal. They obviously changed it this time, that didn’t work did it?

“The fans were brilliant all afternoon.”