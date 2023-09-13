Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Australia had been drawn in a three-team group with Laos and Tajikistan.

Bilokapic didn’t play in a 7-1 thumping of Laos last Thursday, but did play in a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point was all Australian needed to top the group on goal difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilokapic was the only Posh player to see competitive action during the international break.

The 20 year-old has also played for Australia Under 17s.