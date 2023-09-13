Peterborough United goalkeeper helps Aussies to Qatar Finals
Australia had been drawn in a three-team group with Laos and Tajikistan.
Bilokapic didn’t play in a 7-1 thumping of Laos last Thursday, but did play in a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on Wednesday morning.
The point was all Australian needed to top the group on goal difference.
Bilokapic was the only Posh player to see competitive action during the international break.
The 20 year-old has also played for Australia Under 17s.
Bilokapic is expected to start for Posh against Leyton Orient on Saturday despite fine display from understudy Fynn Talley in the win over Cambridge United on Tuesday.