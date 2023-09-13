News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Peterborough United goalkeeper helps Aussies to Qatar Finals

Peterborough United goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic has helped Australia qualify for the Asian Under 23 Finals in Qatar next year.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Australia had been drawn in a three-team group with Laos and Tajikistan.

Bilokapic didn’t play in a 7-1 thumping of Laos last Thursday, but did play in a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on Wednesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The point was all Australian needed to top the group on goal difference.

Bilokapic was the only Posh player to see competitive action during the international break.

Most Popular

The 20 year-old has also played for Australia Under 17s.

Bilokapic is expected to start for Posh against Leyton Orient on Saturday despite fine display from understudy Fynn Talley in the win over Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Related topics:AustraliaQatar