Harvey Cartwright is expected to miss the final preseason game of the season.

Cartwright played in the 2-0 defeat at home to Luton on Wednesday (July 20) and appeared to be at fault for both goals but he will not have another chance to press his case for the number one jersey before the season starts next Saturday (July 30).

Instead, Lucas Bergstrom is the most likely candidate to play the 90 minutes against the Championship side Posh signed Cartwright on loan from in the summer. Youngster Will Lakin looks to be sent to play in Posh's other match of the day away at another of McCann’s former clubs, Scunthorpe, at 3pm.

Grant McCann has confirmed that Cartwright, along with Joe Ward, Ben Mensah and Hector Kyprianou, will not be risked ahead of the new campaign due to slight knocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyprianou limped out of Wednesday’s match at home to Luton with an ankle injury but Posh have received good news from his scan and the injury is not expected to be serious.

McCann will take charge of the side that will face his former side Hull at the Weston Homes Stadium. The match will kick-off at 4pm as the visitors are playing a friendly away at Cambridge at 12pm.

McCann said: “Like Luton, Hull will provide a really good test for us ahead of the first league game next week. There were lots of pleasing aspects from our display against Luton, we created plenty of opportunities and restricted Luton to very few chances so we want to take the positives into this game.”

Tickers for the Hull match are available at theposh.com/tickets and are priced at £12 for adult season ticket holders and £16 for non-season ticket holders. Seniors pay £10 or £14, Under 24s £8 or £10, Under 18s £3 or £5 depending on whether they have a season ticket and Under 12s either go free or pay £2.

Match passes will also be available on Posh+ for £5. Club Press Officer Phil Adlam and Aaron McLean will provide commentary.