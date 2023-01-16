Harvey Cartwright during his only Posh match. Photo: Joe Dent.

Cartwright was brought in by Grant McCann in the summer on loan from Hull but suffered with injuries throughout his time with the club.

A persistent thigh problem limited him to just one EFL Trophy game for Posh- against Stevenage on August 30 (Posh lost (2-1 at home).

The 20-year-old appeared to have little prospect of forcing his way into Darren Ferguson’s plans given the arrival of Will Norris from Burnley on loan last week and the fact that Posh also have Lucas Bergstrom on a loan deal from Chelsea.