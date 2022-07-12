The Peterborough Telegraph reported earlier this month that Mansfield was the preferred destination for a 27 year-old who had attracted the attention of several fourth tier clubs.

The Stags have now reached an agreement with Posh for a player who played 40 games in the promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season. He fell out with former Posh boss Darren Ferguson early into last season and finished the campaign on loan at Stevenage.

"It’s a good move for Christy as I believe Mansfield have a great chance of going up,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “It’s also a good move for us as it gets Christy off our wage bill and into the shop window.”

“Christy’s been at the top of our list for the last couple of months,” Mansfield manager Nigel Clough added. “He’s an experienced goalkeeper and it’ll be good to have him in our squad.”

Posh formally placed Pym on the transfer list before signing two goalkeepers – Lucas Bergstrom from Chelsea and Harvey Cartwright from Hull – on season-long loans.

Pym signed for Posh from Exeter City on a free transfer in July, 2019. He made 94 Posh appearances and now joins the team who are fourth favourites for the League Two title at 10/1.