Peterborough United goalkeeper claims the club are blocking his attempts to leave the Weston Homes Stadium, but Posh have yet to be satisfied by any offers for the player

Dan Gyollai.

Gyollai claims the club turned down a Portsmouth approach for his services before letting him know about the possibility of a move to Fratton Park.

The 24 year-old also claims the club have turned down an approach from a Slovenian club.

Gyollai said: “Basically the club have turned Pompey down before even telling me. They’ve also turned down an approach from Slovenia down. At the end of last season they told me they would let me go and play this coming season and so far the are not doing what they said they would do.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have yet to comment on Gyollai’s claims, but earlier this week the club told the PT Gyollai had turned down a move to League One promotion fancies Portsmouth as saw him as a back-up number one and the goalkeeper is now keen for first-team football.

Gyollai still has a year on his Posh contract remaining. The club are not thought to want a fee for a player they signed for nothing from Wigan 12 months ago, but they would expect a loan deal to involve payment of Gyollai’s wages. It’s understood the clubs interested in taking the player on loan have yet to make a satisfactory offer regarding wages.