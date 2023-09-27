Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posh were knocked out at the third round stage of the competition by League Two Mansfield following a 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty shootout defeat in which Bilokapic was outshone by former Posh man Christy Pym.

Pym made saves from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards, while Josh Knight also hit the post in a 3-1 defeat after four kicks.

Aden Flint hit the post for Mansfield’s only failure.

Nicholas Bilokapic was upstaged by former Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym in the penalty shootout. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh had led 2-1 in the match until the closing stages of stoppage time when Lukas Akins fired Mansfield’s second penalty of the game past Bilokapic.

The keeper- who was making his first EFL Cup appearance, after Fynn Talley had played in the previous two rounds, said: “Five penalties conceded tonight, that’s definitely a first for me, as is conceding two penalties during the 90 minutes.

“We started the game excellently, we kept the ball for periods throughout but for the last 20 minutes we seemed to lose control.

“It just comes down to game management and when the crowd became the twelfth man for them, it gave them a boost and they used that against us.

“Defensively, we did well to get the ball out of the box and get it forward but it kept coming back and it came down to final moments and lapses of concentration.

“We had 90 minutes to put them to bed and didn’t take that chance, we’ve got to take it on the chin and learn from our mistakes.