Peterborough United goalkeeper agrees new contract

Will Blackmore has signed a new-three-year contract at Peterborough United.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Blackmore is expected to be given a chance to earn the club's number-one shirt in pre-season.

He is currently the only senior keeper at the club after the departure Will Norris, who has now joined Portsmouth following the expiration of his Burnley contract and the impending departure of Christy Pym after a deal was agreed in principle with Mansfield.

Having come through the club’s youth ranks, he has made five senior appearances so far, including four in the season just concluded.

Will Blackmore has signed a new contract with Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Will Blackmore has signed a new contract with Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Blackmore has signed a new contract with Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Blackmore started three consecutive games between December following form and injury issues with loan keepers Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright.

He kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over MK on December 29 having been a contender for man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Charlton on Boxing Day given the number of saves he pulled off.

His last game was also Grant McCann’s final game in charge on New Year’s Day, when Posh were beaten 3-0 at home by Wycombe.

He also played on August 23 in the 1-0 EFL Cup defeat away at Stevenage.

His only other Posh appearance came on the final day of the promotion-winning 2020-21 season when Posh beat Doncaster 4-1.

He came on for his senior debut after 83 minutes and conceded once.

