Peterborough United goal machine signs a professional contract
The teenager scored 24 goals for the under 18s last term helping the team to a Professional Development League Cup win and third place in their division.
Marshall joined Posh as an under 16 player in 2019 and spent time on loan at local United Counties League side Wisbech Town earlier this season.
Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff said: “Reuben’s character is superb and the way he applies himself is a real model to follow. It’s some achievement for any goalscorer to get as many as he did."
Marshall added: “The support from the coaches has been brilliant even when things weren’t going particularly well for me. Jamal (youth team boss Campbel-Ryce) kept my morale up high and that’s ultimately what got me here.”