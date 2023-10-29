Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The fact it came at Blackpool, a team that sats sixth, just two points behind Posh at the start of play on Saturday made it more impressive.

Posh won 4-2 at Bloomfield Road with goals from Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones and Ephron Mason-Clark.

It was a first goal in 11 outings for Poku who was switched from the wing to the number 10 role for a game which showcased the best and worst of Posh who led 3-0 before opponents with 10 men pulled it back to 3-2.

Ephron Mason-Clark finally killed the game off in injury time to make up for his failure to convert a penalty kick in the first-half.

Poku said: “We were dominant in all areas for 60 minutes. The gaffer’s tactics worked and everything was going smoothly. It was the most clinical we have been all season so credit to the lads for that.

"The vibes at half-time were all positive even though we had missed a penalty and we came out strong to get 3-0 up, but then we just stopped doing what we had been doing.

"I couldn’t put my finger on what went wrong, but the gaffer spoke about keeping our heads at all time, but luckily it was all good in the end. We will analyse and review as normal on Monday and get ready for the next challenge.

"I enjoy playing in either position. I just try and improve on what I’ve been working on and express myself.

"I was pleased to get my third goal. When Ephron has the ball out wide it’s just a case of getting into the penalty area because you know he will deliver and then it was just an instinctive finish.

"Ephron showed how strong he is mentally as well to take his goal so well after missing a penalty.

"We’re in a good place as a team. We showed different ways to win in two away games. We ground it out at Port Vale and then we were ruthless and scored lots of goals at Blackpool.”

Posh are up to fourth in League One, just one point off second spot, after stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches.