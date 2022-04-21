Joe Ward could miss the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ward was withdrawn at the break against Barnsley on Easter Monday (April 18) with a dead leg. He had missed the previous match against Blackburn after being sent off at Bristol City.

McCann has now confirmed that a mixture of that injury and illness is threatening to rule the wingback out of Saturday’s match.

Sammie Szmodics, Kwame Poku and Josh Knight have all filled in at full back/wing back in the last two games as Posh have tried to cover for the absence of Ward. It is an area that McCann admits his side are short in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Joe is struggling a bit with his thigh and illness as well over the last couple of days. It’s touch and go for him and we’ll see where he is later on today (April 21) and first thing in the morning.

“It’s possible Sammie will play wing back but we pick the team and the formation based on the opposition we are going to play. Sometimes that will mean players that have played well previously, might not be in the team next time. As much as we want to keep the form players on the pitch, we have to think tactically as well.

“We are where we are, we have no fit full-backs at the club, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are the two recognised full backs. Harrison is not a full back, he’s done a job there when needed, Joe has also done a job there when needed, we’ve tried Josh Knight at full back, Bali is more of a wing back/winger for me and Hayden Coulson is one I see as a more attacking player as well.

"We are having to juggle people and people are having to play out of position, everyone is having to grab an oar and get on with it.”

Coulson was not on the bench at Barnsley due to a slight injury, which he has now recovered from. He was on the bench against Blackburn on Good Friday (April15), the only time has been in the past nine league matches. He has not made an appearance for the club since Huddersfield away at the start of the month.