Peterborough United full-back has completed his transfer to Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United left-back Jack Sparkes has completed his free transfer move to League Two side Bristol Rovers.

Sparkes only moved to Posh from Portsmouth last summer for an undisclosed fee, but he became part of a struggling defence before he was loaned out to League Two side Chesterfield in the second-half of last season.

The 24 year-old played 28 times for Posh (23 starts) scoring one goal in an EFL Trophy win over Stevenage. He arrived with a reputation for accurate set-piece deliveries, but little was seen of that in his time at London Road.

Sparkes was signed as soon as £500k full-back Rio Adebisi was ruled out for a lengthy period because of injury last summer. Posh also signed Tayo Edun from Charlton on a short-term contract, while young Harley Mills emerged as a viable left-back alternative.

Mills, the scorer of a great goal in the Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley last season which helped clinch the man-of-the-match award, is currently negotiating a new contract with Posh, although he has been linked with a move to Premier League Fulham.

Edun has joined League One side Stockport County after rejecting two new contract offers from Posh.