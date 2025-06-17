Peterborough United full-back has completed his transfer to Bristol Rovers
Sparkes only moved to Posh from Portsmouth last summer for an undisclosed fee, but he became part of a struggling defence before he was loaned out to League Two side Chesterfield in the second-half of last season.
The 24 year-old played 28 times for Posh (23 starts) scoring one goal in an EFL Trophy win over Stevenage. He arrived with a reputation for accurate set-piece deliveries, but little was seen of that in his time at London Road.
Sparkes was signed as soon as £500k full-back Rio Adebisi was ruled out for a lengthy period because of injury last summer. Posh also signed Tayo Edun from Charlton on a short-term contract, while young Harley Mills emerged as a viable left-back alternative.
Mills, the scorer of a great goal in the Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley last season which helped clinch the man-of-the-match award, is currently negotiating a new contract with Posh, although he has been linked with a move to Premier League Fulham.
Edun has joined League One side Stockport County after rejecting two new contract offers from Posh.
