Peterborough United freeze early bird season ticket prices

The club released the pricing structure on Monday (March 28) evening, with the promise of supporting fans in a world where prices of living are rising all around them.

The club has also replaced the Under-22 category with Under-24s and will continue to offer free season tickets to Under-12s who are accompanied by a paying adult. The early bird discount is available until May 4 and covers two pay day windows, the club are also offering fans finance options.

The early bird prices are:

BGL Family Stand and Main Stand- Adults £479, 65+ £369, Under-24 £299, Under-18 £119

Weston Homes London Road End- Adults £389, 65+ £289, Under-24 £219, Under-18 £109.

Fans who chose to either donate their season ticket money for the Covid-interrupted 2020-21 season to the academy or to the club, rather than seek a refund, were further rewarded with a price freeze from that date.

The prices for fans that chose either option 1 or 2 are:

BGL Family Stand and Main Stand- Adults £439, 65+ £329, Under-24 £259, Under-18 £99

Weston Homes London Road End- Adults £349, 65+ £249, Under-24 £179, Under-18 £89.

General sale prices, which apply from May 5 have risen slightly for those wishing to stand in the terrace. The adult price has risen by £20 for adults and 65+ and £10 each for Under-24s (then Under-22s) and Under-18s. Prices in the other stands have remained the same.

The non-discounted prices are:

BGL Family Stand and Main Stand- Adults £529, 65+ £409, Under-24 £319, Under-18 £129

Weston Homes London Road End- Adults £429, 65+ £329, Under-24 £239, Under-18 £129.

Price freeze tickets in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite are: adults £769, 65+ £559 and Under £24 £599. Early bird prices rise by £40 in each category.

Platinum packages for fans eligible for the price freeze are: adults £1699, 65+ £1399, Under-18 £849. Early bird prices are: adults: £1899, 65+ £1599 and Under-18 £949.

Details for prices for the Caroline Hand Executive Suite and Platinum packages can be found at theposh.com/tickets.

Chief Executive David Paton said: “When we had the discussion with the co-owners and key personnel at the club, it was important that we recognised the sacrifices that supporters have made over the last 18 months, following Covid-19 and the continued challenges around the cost of living. Whilst we are no different as a football club, it was imperative for us that we got the balance right moving forward. Our Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester City, which was wonderfully supported by the city of Peterborough with a sell-out crowd, has allowed us to delay putting these season tickets on sale.

“A lot of clubs within the EFL have raised their prices in line with inflation, however, when we had the discussions, we all agreed that freezing the prices was the preferred option. When I learned about the donations that supporters had made to the club during the pandemic and prior to my arrival as CEO, one of the key discussions was about making sure that we demonstrated our appreciation for their loyal support.

“The price freeze is applicable to those who chose Option Two, while we have made the decision that those who chose Option One to donate to the Academy, which was incredibly generous thing to do, will also be included within this price freeze category.

“I believe the introduction of an under 24 price class is an important addition and we were keen to allow supporters two pay windows to help secure their seat for the 2022-2023 campaign. We are already in discussions with ARU (the university) about potential ticketing incentives and have many others things in the pipeline, which I believe will be well received.”