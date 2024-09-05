Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United rebuffed a transfer window bid from struggling Championship club Luton Town for winger Kwame Poku.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation in today’s (Thursday) edition of his popular Hard Truth podcast.

MacAnthony also revealed Posh were able to re-sign defender Jadel Katongo on loan from Manchester City after a move to Rangers in the Scottish Premier League fell through the day before deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwame Poku. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

And, in a fascinating podcast on the too-ings and fro-ings on deadline day, MacAnthony confirmed City midfielder Mahamadou Susoho’s season-long loan to the Weston Homes Stadium remains in place and the 19 year-old will return to League One as soon as he is fit.

MacAnthony will now set to work on agreeing new contracts with star Posh players Hector Kyprianou and Poku, two players who attracted many unsuccessful bids in the summer transfer window.

"I had some data that suggested we had a 50% less chance of winning promotion if we lost Hector or Kwame,” MacAnthony said. “And going up was more important than getting another £2 million-£3 million for a player, sums that wouldn’t have had a great impact on our chances, especially as there weren’t obvious replacements for either player out there.

"If there were bids of £6 million to £7 million that might have made a difference. The manager would still have the final decision, but he would more than likely have put the club first and told me we had to make that deal. To be fair to the players as well we felt they could do better than the clubs that had been showing interest all summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahamadou Susoho in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Luton did come in quite late in the window for Kwame after they sold a winger to the Premier League. It was a good bid, one in the millions, but at that stage we just told them we weren’t selling Kwame. We are quite relaxed about Kwame, and he has been as good as gold about everything, because he will still be under 24 when his contract ends so we would still get a fee for him. I’d expect to get bids similar to the ones we have already had.

"Now the window is out of the way I will be talking to the players we had bids for and I will try and get a new contract done for them. I just hope their families and agents are still talking to me!

"Signing Jadel again was massive for us. We had been keeping an eye on him all summer, but we thought he was heading to the Championship or even to Scotland, to Rangers I think it was. But Jadel rang Kieran (Scarff, Posh assistant manager) on the day before deadline to say the Scotland move was off. City also contacted us and there's no doubt we are the only League One club they would have sent him to.

"We saw Jadel as someone who could cover four positions. We are having to pay more in terms of his wages than we did last season, but that wasn’t a problem. We had a bit of a sweat getting the deal done in time as his agent also works for Jadon Sancho so he was busy with him, but we got Jadel signed with 45 minutes of the window left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were offered some Championship centre-backs, but clubs wanted us to pay £5k a week in wages to players we didn’t think were any better than the ones we already had.

"We didn’t ask City to let us out of the Susoho deal after he picked up his injury because we didn’t want anyone else to pick him up in January. Our deal is still in place and he will be back here in January, or sooner if he is fully fit. “We paid out £2.2 million in transfer fees in this window which was the second highest amount in League One after Birmingham City. We did receive £11 million gross in fees, but we also had a hole in our finances of about £5.5. million to cover wages etc for the season and we have paid out on a new megastore as well as new pitches. That hole is don to about £600k now.”

Susoho started just one game for Posh on the opening day of the season before picking up an injury.

MacAnthony is also now working on bringing a new young forward player to Posh in January.