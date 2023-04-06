League One's leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Not for the first time this season Posh were frustrated by the all-out defensive tactics of a visiting team at the Weston Homes Stadium when struggling Oxford United left town with a 0-0 draw last weekend.

It wasn't enough to keep Posh from reaching the play-off places for the first time this year though.

They are sixth heading into Easter games at Shrewsbury on Good Friday and at home to Exeter City on Easter Monday (3pm), albeit only by virtue of scoring more goals than Derby County.

"Teams are showing respect for our ability when they sit deep and use a low block against us,” Ferguson said. “They recognise our threat.

"It’s something we have struggled to overcome, but we’ve worked on things this week to combat it.

"It’s not stuff that would be obvious, but just a subtle tweak which should help us.

"We’ve shown when we get in front we usually win as the game opens up and that suits us.

"It’s now all about showing consistency for the final seven games. The teams that do that best will be the ones who finish in the play-offs.

"It’s an exciting time of the season and great to be involved in the thick of things.

"This is why we do what we do. I’d rather be in a position to fight for promotion than anywhere else.”

