Peterborough United forward set for significant spell on the sidelines with injury

Cian Hayes is set for a spell on the sidelines. Photo: David Lowndes.

Cian Hayes has been ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury.

The winger picked up the unfortunate injury in training ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Lincoln.

Hayes impressed off the bench against Plymouth last weekend and eyebrows were raised when the team to face the Imps was announced and his place among the substitutes had been taken by Abraham Odoh.

At full-time, Posh boss Darren Ferguson then revealed that the 24-year-old has suffered a devastating injury blow.

He said: “Cian has picked up a really bad injury and will be out for months.

"He just went for a shot, which got blocked and he opened his knee up.

"I can’t put a specific time on it but it certainly months not weeks.

"We missed him today because he is one that can beat people and his impact in coming on in games is very good and always has been since coming here.

"It’s a real blow and we’ll support him and try to keep his spirits up but it’s tough for the boy as it will be a long time that he is out for.”

The 22-year-old has appeared nine times in League One this season, three times from the start.