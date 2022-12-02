Peterborough United fixture moved for live TV screening
Peterborough United’s League One fixture against Port Vale at Vale Park will now take place on Monday, January 16 (8pm) after being selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14.
Posh now have no fixture between hosting Wycombe Wanderers on January 1 and the Vale match, although the trip to Burton Albion which was scheduled for January is expected to be re-arranged for later in the month.
It was postponed as January 7 is FA Cup third round day and Burton are still in the competition.