Peterborough United first-team striker injured during under 23 win over Charlton
A strong first-half performance helped Peterborough United overcome Charlton Athletic in a Professional Development League match.
Posh led 3-0 at the break through goals from Kai Corbett, Joe Taylor and Kellan Hickinson and had enough in reserve to withstand a spirited Charlton fightback in the second-half.
It wasn’t all great news though as Taylor, a first-team regular in recent weeks, limped out of the action in the second-half.
Corbett opened the scoring direct from a 25-yard free-kick before strike partner Taylor raced onto an Emmanuel Fernandez through ball to coolly slot the ball past the visiting keeper.
Hickinson made it 3-0 by heading home a superb Charlie O’Connell cross after a slick Posh move as the Addicks were blown away in the first 45 minutes.
However, Charlton fought back in the second half and reduced the arrears inside five minutes as Daniel Kanu tapped home from close-range after a header had struck the bar. Dylan Gavin pulled another goal back late on from an O’Connor centre as Posh also lost Corbett to injury.
Posh: Blackmore, O’Connell, Fernandez, Trailist, Tonge, McGlinchey (sub Van Lier 65min), Hickinson, Chong, Harris, Corbett (sub Peters 85min), Taylor (sub Darlington 70min). Unused subs: Lakin, Thomas.