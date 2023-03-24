Sunderland won last year's Wembley showpiece against Wycombe. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The EFL has confirmed that the final match of the League One on the Bank Holiday Monday at the end of May, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Championship will kick-off the weekend of finals on Saturday May 27 at a kick-off time to be confirmed and will be followed by League Two on Sunday May 28 at 1:30pm.

Posh currently sit four points outside the play-off places but have a game in hand over Bolton in sixth place with nine games of the season remaining. Darren Ferguson’s men can close to within one point of Derby on Saturday with victory over the Rams.