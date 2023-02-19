Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Morecambe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

We asked fans who they would 1) sell, 2) release and 3) keep if Posh are still in League One next season.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….

1) Taylor, Edwards. 2) So many. 3) Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, N. Thompson – @ffsposh

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action with Dan Crowley of Morecambe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1) Joel Randall. 2) Nathan Thompson. 3) Kyprianou. I genuinely believe that, in the right atmosphere, Randall would thrive – @TobyWoody

1) Any or all of Taylor, JCH and Edwards. I like all of them, but I think it’s time for them to get into the Championship and for us to get the money in. 2) He seems like a lovely chap, but Nathan Thompson makes too many mistakes at RB. 3) Hector Kyprianou – @PeterboroughJoe.

1) Edwards, 2) Butler, 3) Taylor – @nathan_young92

1) Edwards 2) Tomlinson 3) Taylor, but everybody has a price as the club needs to reduce its debt – @MyJakedog13

1) Edwards 2) Ward 3) Mason-Clark – @AndrewS01534147

1) Edwards, 2) JCH, 3) Taylor – @AndySwann92

1) JCH, 2) Butler, 3) Taylor – @TOPCAT8787

1) Edwards, although missed the boat last season, 2) Tomlinson, although another example like Randall, 3) Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24

1) Edwards, 2) Ajiboye, Nathan Thompson, 3) Mason-Clark – @philbeck1981.