Peterborough United fans would sell Ronnie Edwards ahead of Jack Taylor in the summer!
Peterborough United fans have given their nominations to a ‘sell, give away, keep’ request from the Peterborough Telegraph.
We asked fans who they would 1) sell, 2) release and 3) keep if Posh are still in League One next season.
1) Taylor, Edwards. 2) So many. 3) Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, N. Thompson – @ffsposh
1) Joel Randall. 2) Nathan Thompson. 3) Kyprianou. I genuinely believe that, in the right atmosphere, Randall would thrive – @TobyWoody
1) Any or all of Taylor, JCH and Edwards. I like all of them, but I think it’s time for them to get into the Championship and for us to get the money in. 2) He seems like a lovely chap, but Nathan Thompson makes too many mistakes at RB. 3) Hector Kyprianou – @PeterboroughJoe.
1) Edwards, 2) Butler, 3) Taylor – @nathan_young92
1) Edwards 2) Tomlinson 3) Taylor, but everybody has a price as the club needs to reduce its debt – @MyJakedog13
1) Edwards 2) Ward 3) Mason-Clark – @AndrewS01534147
1) Edwards, 2) JCH, 3) Taylor – @AndySwann92
1) JCH, 2) Butler, 3) Taylor – @TOPCAT8787
1) Edwards, although missed the boat last season, 2) Tomlinson, although another example like Randall, 3) Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24
1) Edwards, 2) Ajiboye, Nathan Thompson, 3) Mason-Clark – @philbeck1981.
1) Edwards 2) Butler 3) EMC – @Malcolm18668825