Peterborough United fans will need a Covid pass to attend the Championship fixture at Swansea City - ticket information is here
Peterborough United fans over the age of 18 will need to show a Covid Pass to attend the Championship fixture at Swansea City on Saturday, October 30.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:45 pm
The NHS Covid pass can be either digital or on paper, or a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) result from 48 hours before the match. This is a Welsh Government requirement.
Tickets are now available for this game for Posh fans who will be housed in the North Stand behind a goal at the Liberty Stadium.
Prices are: Adults: £27.50, Seniors 65+: £15, Full-time Students: £15, U18s: £12.50, U12s: £10.