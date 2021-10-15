Peterborough United fans will need a Covid pass to attend the Championship fixture at Swansea City - ticket information is here

Peterborough United fans over the age of 18 will need to show a Covid Pass to attend the Championship fixture at Swansea City on Saturday, October 30.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:45 pm
Swansea City's Liberty Stadium. Photo: Getty Images.

The NHS Covid pass can be either digital or on paper, or a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) result from 48 hours before the match. This is a Welsh Government requirement.

Further info

Tickets are now available for this game for Posh fans who will be housed in the North Stand behind a goal at the Liberty Stadium.

Prices are: Adults: £27.50, Seniors 65+: £15, Full-time Students: £15, U18s: £12.50, U12s: £10.

