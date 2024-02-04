Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United is fouled by Sean Clare of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Many were scathing about the Posh finishing with @eamonnduff on X pointing out Posh had 25 shots at goal!

Fans were asked for six-word summaries and a man of the match nomination, but some insisted on waffling on without nominating anyone!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Josh Knight scores for Posh v Wigan. Photo: David Lowndes.

25 goal attempts. Says it all. MoM: EMC – @eamonnduff

EMC is getting a lot of love, but people saying Posh can’t finish. He had 6 shots today with none on target – @Dines_11

Cows Backside Banjo, MOM Mason-Clark - @davidrbull2010.

Katongo is a fish out of water at right-back – @PhilMarcha92784

Jadel Katongo of Peterborough United battles in the air with Jordan Jones of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

RJJ is simply not good enough. MOM EMC – @Nimrod57

Wigan's Cup final. God help Exeter. MOM EMC – @RobEwing71

Teams have solved Posh game plan! MOM JCH, a centre forward Posh need – @MichaelRutkows4

Copy and paste from a few weeks ago! Chances vs goals will eventually need improvement – @Fig428

That’s 2 defeats in 23. Don’t panic. MOM EMC – @darren_cooper

You learn more from a setback. MOM EMC, at least he was always positive and wanting the ball – @JamesGWesley

Had been coming. Ref was good – @JG16_

3 soft goals, very poor finishing. MOM Burrows – @1_ferguson

Unfortunately, this result has been coming. MOM EMC – @philbeck1981

Wigan were good. Deserved the win. MOM was Knight – @csking75

Saturday night ruined. Life’s a mystery. MOM Edwards – @TobyWoody

Finally come back to bite us – @deepingposh

Take your chances, win matches. MOM Hector Kyprianou – @poshskin1105

Woeful in front of goal. Pointless MOM EMC – @CHAMM24

Need training on how to finish! MOM EMC – @clarkbatfan

Bad day at the office. Onwards. MOM: EMC – @IanJBryant

RJJ starting has cost us. MOM just Hector – @Rutlandspinner

Worst performance of the season. Abysmal. MOM Knight – @dale_moody

Been coming and pitch doesn’t help! MOM Collins - @StimsonBarry

Eleven Embarrassing Clowns Can’t Take Chances. MOTM the whistle – @MichaelRealReed

Please get your shots on target. MOM Burrows, perhaps. Ref had a good game, mind! – @imtomhutch

Shooting boots and freshening up needed. MOM The ref’s yellow card – @NickEddington

That's been coming. Wake up call. MOM Kyprianou – @DazMoody

Club got karma for not signing a right-back. Wholesale changes Tuesday. MOM EMC – @Posh089

Route one versus route to nowhere – @mattmecham

Crap pitch, awful finishing, move on – @TRPhotos_Dan