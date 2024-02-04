News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans weren't surprised at the manner of defeat against Wigan Athletic as one player ran away with the man of the match nominations

Peterborough United fans were naturally disappointed with a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic on Saturday, but they also appeared unsurprised.
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United is fouled by Sean Clare of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United is fouled by Sean Clare of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Many were scathing about the Posh finishing with @eamonnduff on X pointing out Posh had 25 shots at goal!

Fans were asked for six-word summaries and a man of the match nomination, but some insisted on waffling on without nominating anyone!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Josh Knight scores for Posh v Wigan. Photo: David Lowndes.Josh Knight scores for Posh v Wigan. Photo: David Lowndes.
25 goal attempts. Says it all. MoM: EMC – @eamonnduff

EMC is getting a lot of love, but people saying Posh can’t finish. He had 6 shots today with none on target – @Dines_11

Cows Backside Banjo, MOM Mason-Clark - @davidrbull2010.

Katongo is a fish out of water at right-back – @PhilMarcha92784

Jadel Katongo of Peterborough United battles in the air with Jordan Jones of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJadel Katongo of Peterborough United battles in the air with Jordan Jones of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
RJJ is simply not good enough. MOM EMC – @Nimrod57

Wigan's Cup final. God help Exeter. MOM EMC – @RobEwing71

Teams have solved Posh game plan! MOM JCH, a centre forward Posh need – @MichaelRutkows4

Copy and paste from a few weeks ago! Chances vs goals will eventually need improvement – @Fig428

That’s 2 defeats in 23. Don’t panic. MOM EMC – @darren_cooper

You learn more from a setback. MOM EMC, at least he was always positive and wanting the ball – @JamesGWesley

Had been coming. Ref was good – @JG16_

3 soft goals, very poor finishing. MOM Burrows – @1_ferguson

Unfortunately, this result has been coming. MOM EMC – @philbeck1981

Wigan were good. Deserved the win. MOM was Knight – @csking75

Saturday night ruined. Life’s a mystery. MOM Edwards – @TobyWoody

Finally come back to bite us – @deepingposh

Take your chances, win matches. MOM Hector Kyprianou – @poshskin1105

Woeful in front of goal. Pointless MOM EMC – @CHAMM24

Need training on how to finish! MOM EMC – @clarkbatfan

Bad day at the office. Onwards. MOM: EMC – @IanJBryant

RJJ starting has cost us. MOM just Hector – @Rutlandspinner

Worst performance of the season. Abysmal. MOM Knight – @dale_moody

Been coming and pitch doesn’t help! MOM Collins - @StimsonBarry

Eleven Embarrassing Clowns Can’t Take Chances. MOTM the whistle – @MichaelRealReed

Please get your shots on target. MOM Burrows, perhaps. Ref had a good game, mind! – @imtomhutch

Shooting boots and freshening up needed. MOM The ref’s yellow card – @NickEddington

That's been coming. Wake up call. MOM Kyprianou – @DazMoody

Club got karma for not signing a right-back. Wholesale changes Tuesday. MOM EMC – @Posh089

Route one versus route to nowhere – @mattmecham

Crap pitch, awful finishing, move on – @TRPhotos_Dan

Better team won, Randall poor, MOM Knight – @peterborofutsal.

