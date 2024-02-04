Peterborough United fans weren't surprised at the manner of defeat against Wigan Athletic as one player ran away with the man of the match nominations
Many were scathing about the Posh finishing with @eamonnduff on X pointing out Posh had 25 shots at goal!
Fans were asked for six-word summaries and a man of the match nomination, but some insisted on waffling on without nominating anyone!
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...
25 goal attempts. Says it all. MoM: EMC – @eamonnduff
EMC is getting a lot of love, but people saying Posh can’t finish. He had 6 shots today with none on target – @Dines_11
Cows Backside Banjo, MOM Mason-Clark - @davidrbull2010.
Katongo is a fish out of water at right-back – @PhilMarcha92784
RJJ is simply not good enough. MOM EMC – @Nimrod57
Wigan's Cup final. God help Exeter. MOM EMC – @RobEwing71
Teams have solved Posh game plan! MOM JCH, a centre forward Posh need – @MichaelRutkows4
Copy and paste from a few weeks ago! Chances vs goals will eventually need improvement – @Fig428
That’s 2 defeats in 23. Don’t panic. MOM EMC – @darren_cooper
You learn more from a setback. MOM EMC, at least he was always positive and wanting the ball – @JamesGWesley
Had been coming. Ref was good – @JG16_
3 soft goals, very poor finishing. MOM Burrows – @1_ferguson
Unfortunately, this result has been coming. MOM EMC – @philbeck1981
Wigan were good. Deserved the win. MOM was Knight – @csking75
Saturday night ruined. Life’s a mystery. MOM Edwards – @TobyWoody
Finally come back to bite us – @deepingposh
Take your chances, win matches. MOM Hector Kyprianou – @poshskin1105
Woeful in front of goal. Pointless MOM EMC – @CHAMM24
Need training on how to finish! MOM EMC – @clarkbatfan
Bad day at the office. Onwards. MOM: EMC – @IanJBryant
RJJ starting has cost us. MOM just Hector – @Rutlandspinner
Worst performance of the season. Abysmal. MOM Knight – @dale_moody
Been coming and pitch doesn’t help! MOM Collins - @StimsonBarry
Eleven Embarrassing Clowns Can’t Take Chances. MOTM the whistle – @MichaelRealReed
Please get your shots on target. MOM Burrows, perhaps. Ref had a good game, mind! – @imtomhutch
Shooting boots and freshening up needed. MOM The ref’s yellow card – @NickEddington
That's been coming. Wake up call. MOM Kyprianou – @DazMoody
Club got karma for not signing a right-back. Wholesale changes Tuesday. MOM EMC – @Posh089
Route one versus route to nowhere – @mattmecham
Crap pitch, awful finishing, move on – @TRPhotos_Dan
Better team won, Randall poor, MOM Knight – @peterborofutsal.