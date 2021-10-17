Peterborough United fans were asked to sum up the Posh display at Middlesbrough in six words, but some managed it in two! ‘Seen more shots in an AA meeting, hopeless, horrendous and hellish, too slow and same owner, same manager so relegated again’

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure after Middlesbrough score the opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They were asked to sum up a performance which didn’t include a single shot on target against a makeshift defence in six words...and some didn’t need that many.

Shotshy strikers, the manager, the owners and the club’s summer recruitment all came under fire from frustrated fans.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Onel Hernandez of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lads, Glorious 12th opened shooting season.

@Fig428

Keep the faith, Up The Posh.

@IanJBryant

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United in action with Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Hopeless, hapless, horrible, horrendous, haphazard, hellish.

@EasterlyView

Awful recruitment. Wednesday is must win.

@CrispLevi

Too slow. Nothing up front.

@Mark_Nick_Uk

If we don’t shoot = Zero goals.

@Proud2Bposh

Trust The Process, bother, bother, bother.

@pboromikky

Really struggling to trust the process.

@roby_teed

Keep the faith, it’s still early.

@andyfairch

The end of another Fergie era!

@MichaelRukows4

Same owner, same manager, relegated again.

@AndyShortland

I’ll do it two words ‘absolute ****’.

@PaulGC84

When it rains away, it pours.

@eamonnduff

If only we had another striker.

@DavePufc

Life’s tough in big boys’ playground.

@TobyWoody

No strikers no plan no goals.

@theperkins

No strikers, no shots, no goals.

@milanvanco1

Two penalty decisions decided poor game.

@mgdservices1972

Why do we spend so much?

@steverodz

No ambition just vibes.

@jfgpufc

What was the manager’s game plan?

@PUFCChris

Can’t beat average we will struggle.

@buckets95

No one playing at full potential!

@LeadTestinclude

Lack of quality, ref cheated us.

@garynormanphoto

Sums up our season so far

@Alexnelson2004

Can’t shoot, won’t shoot, don’t shoot.

@gposhfan

Blinkers off owners, we are being relegated.

@bookiebasher66

Broken record away from London Road.

@kelanlarson

It’s getting very predictable I’m afraid.

@ma_parsons

Seen more shots at AA meetings.

@clarkbatfan

Fans overreacting after 12 games.