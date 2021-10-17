Peterborough United fans were asked to sum up the Posh display at Middlesbrough in six words, but some managed it in two! ‘Seen more shots in an AA meeting, hopeless, horrendous and hellish, too slow and same owner, same manager so relegated again’
Peterborough United fans let fly at their team on social media after a 2-0 Championship defeat at Middlesbrough yesterday (October 16).
They were asked to sum up a performance which didn’t include a single shot on target against a makeshift defence in six words...and some didn’t need that many.
Shotshy strikers, the manager, the owners and the club’s summer recruitment all came under fire from frustrated fans.
Lads, Glorious 12th opened shooting season.
Keep the faith, Up The Posh.
Hopeless, hapless, horrible, horrendous, haphazard, hellish.
Awful recruitment. Wednesday is must win.
Too slow. Nothing up front.
If we don’t shoot = Zero goals.
Trust The Process, bother, bother, bother.
Really struggling to trust the process.
Keep the faith, it’s still early.
The end of another Fergie era!
Same owner, same manager, relegated again.
I’ll do it two words ‘absolute ****’.
When it rains away, it pours.
If only we had another striker.
Life’s tough in big boys’ playground.
No strikers no plan no goals.
No strikers, no shots, no goals.
Two penalty decisions decided poor game.
Why do we spend so much?
No ambition just vibes.
What was the manager’s game plan?
Can’t beat average we will struggle.
No one playing at full potential!
Lack of quality, ref cheated us.
Sums up our season so far
Can’t shoot, won’t shoot, don’t shoot.
Blinkers off owners, we are being relegated.
Broken record away from London Road.
It’s getting very predictable I’m afraid.
Seen more shots at AA meetings.
Fans overreacting after 12 games.
