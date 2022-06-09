Peterborough United fans want former players to return to the Weston Homes Stadium

Posh fans have been chatting about the club’s potential transfer business.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:11 pm
Louis Reed in action for Posh.
Louis Reed in action for Posh.

Former players, non-league players and optimistic suggestions have all been seen on social media.

Don’t see why we can’t go to Swindon and get Louis Reed back. He’s a quality player.

@AlexNelson2004

Jevani Brown.

I don’t get the obsession with former players from our fans. I am not sure we should have let him (Reed) go and we didn’t see the best of him, but generally feel like we could do better as he got 2 goals and 4 assists in league 2 last season. We should set out heights higher.

@Liampufc1996

Jevani Brown (Exeter City) is worth a thought if we are going down the ex player to return route?

@nige_cornwell58

He’s (Brown) older than me so don’t think he’s young enough for us, plus we are stacked with attacking midfielders. We need a winger to replace Dembele.

@Liampufc1996

Would they (Posh) go back for Conor Coventry and actually play him this time? He did very well at MK. They did say they wanted a Premier League loanee. And we were told McCann wanted leaders so Richie Smallwood has to be on the list if we can persuade him to move down.

@DazMoody

They should do, he (Coventry) was good, but we didn’t give him the run of games. Type of player we need for central midfield.

@ohglmg_rmg

Theo Corbeanu (a Canadian forward) from Wolves.

@juppy95

Louis Reed, Callum Camps (Fleetwood) and Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors).

@LotsWithLauren

Sbarra is a good shout for sure. Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) will be a player that I’m sure Darragh MacAnthony will admire, chances of a perm very unlikely with the boy though. But every good side needs an experienced leader like Smallwood.

@craigbucks

Camara at Plymouth for me.

@jacobcr27518800

Finley Robertson at Dundee. Been saying this for ages! Not a starter straight away though. Get Louis Reed back as well.

@lukejuanpywell

Mentioned Erico Sousa to MacAnthony at the start of the season. Just helped Grimsby get promoted to League Two. Dembele type player who could do a job in League One.

@PaulGC84

