Former players, non-league players and optimistic suggestions have all been seen on social media.
Don’t see why we can’t go to Swindon and get Louis Reed back. He’s a quality player.
@AlexNelson2004
I don’t get the obsession with former players from our fans. I am not sure we should have let him (Reed) go and we didn’t see the best of him, but generally feel like we could do better as he got 2 goals and 4 assists in league 2 last season. We should set out heights higher.
@Liampufc1996
Jevani Brown (Exeter City) is worth a thought if we are going down the ex player to return route?
@nige_cornwell58
He’s (Brown) older than me so don’t think he’s young enough for us, plus we are stacked with attacking midfielders. We need a winger to replace Dembele.
@Liampufc1996
Would they (Posh) go back for Conor Coventry and actually play him this time? He did very well at MK. They did say they wanted a Premier League loanee. And we were told McCann wanted leaders so Richie Smallwood has to be on the list if we can persuade him to move down.
@DazMoody
They should do, he (Coventry) was good, but we didn’t give him the run of games. Type of player we need for central midfield.
@ohglmg_rmg
Theo Corbeanu (a Canadian forward) from Wolves.
@juppy95
Louis Reed, Callum Camps (Fleetwood) and Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors).
@LotsWithLauren
Sbarra is a good shout for sure. Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) will be a player that I’m sure Darragh MacAnthony will admire, chances of a perm very unlikely with the boy though. But every good side needs an experienced leader like Smallwood.
@craigbucks
Camara at Plymouth for me.
@jacobcr27518800
Finley Robertson at Dundee. Been saying this for ages! Not a starter straight away though. Get Louis Reed back as well.
@lukejuanpywell
Mentioned Erico Sousa to MacAnthony at the start of the season. Just helped Grimsby get promoted to League Two. Dembele type player who could do a job in League One.
@PaulGC84