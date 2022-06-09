Louis Reed in action for Posh.

Former players, non-league players and optimistic suggestions have all been seen on social media.

Don’t see why we can’t go to Swindon and get Louis Reed back. He’s a quality player.

@AlexNelson2004

Jevani Brown.

I don’t get the obsession with former players from our fans. I am not sure we should have let him (Reed) go and we didn’t see the best of him, but generally feel like we could do better as he got 2 goals and 4 assists in league 2 last season. We should set out heights higher.

@Liampufc1996

Jevani Brown (Exeter City) is worth a thought if we are going down the ex player to return route?

@nige_cornwell58

He’s (Brown) older than me so don’t think he’s young enough for us, plus we are stacked with attacking midfielders. We need a winger to replace Dembele.

@Liampufc1996

Would they (Posh) go back for Conor Coventry and actually play him this time? He did very well at MK. They did say they wanted a Premier League loanee. And we were told McCann wanted leaders so Richie Smallwood has to be on the list if we can persuade him to move down.

@DazMoody

They should do, he (Coventry) was good, but we didn’t give him the run of games. Type of player we need for central midfield.

@ohglmg_rmg

Theo Corbeanu (a Canadian forward) from Wolves.

@juppy95

Louis Reed, Callum Camps (Fleetwood) and Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors).

@LotsWithLauren

Sbarra is a good shout for sure. Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) will be a player that I’m sure Darragh MacAnthony will admire, chances of a perm very unlikely with the boy though. But every good side needs an experienced leader like Smallwood.

@craigbucks

Camara at Plymouth for me.

@jacobcr27518800

Finley Robertson at Dundee. Been saying this for ages! Not a starter straight away though. Get Louis Reed back as well.

@lukejuanpywell

Mentioned Erico Sousa to MacAnthony at the start of the season. Just helped Grimsby get promoted to League Two. Dembele type player who could do a job in League One.