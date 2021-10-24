Peterborough United fans vote for their star man from the QPR win and ask some searching questions ahead of next month’s fans’ forum including a suggestion Posh could share a stadium with the speedway team, the chances of re-signing Dwight Gayle and a hope the co-owners will one day take part in the ‘skip challenge!’

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrateshis goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We asked them to nominate their man of the match from a whole host of candidates, but they also found the time to ask a few searching questions ahead of the scheduled fans’ forum hosted by the co-owners at the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday, November 1.

@PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

If I had to pick only one MOM, it has to be Szmodics for me. His effort and work rate were superb.

Posh midfielder Oliver Norburn during the win over QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Forum question: Probably a real long shot but, with all the talk of development at the Showground would a joint football/speedway stadium combo, a la Belle Vue, be a viable idea? Why? Why not?

@emmacatherine93

MOM Burrows.

Forum question: Could Dwight Gayle be an option on a loan deal, as JCH doesn’t fit in with the style of play?

@Bob_p

MOM Norburn.

Forum question: How is the club website/streaming overhaul going?

@roby-teed

MOM Burrows

Forum question: Ask DMAC to give Dembele a lifetime contract!

@Alexnelson2004

MOM Norburn. We looked more comfortable with Burrows on the left who was also excellent.

Forum question: Will we buy/sell in Jan?

@paul_gauntlett

I can’t pick a MOTM. Burrows, Szmodics, Norburn & Edwards all up there.

Forum question: Do they have a replacement in mind for Dembele should he leave in January?

@PaulGC84

MOM Norburn.

Forum question: What will happen with the London Road terrace next season if we stay up?

@PoshboyAlan

MOM Harrison Burrows. He often slips unfairly under the radar in such polls.

Forum Question : When can we expect an appointment of our new CEO?

@Edgaralanpoe

MOM Burrows.

Forum question: Can the 3 owners take the skip challenge at a future game?

@BrianSwann1

MOM Norburn, the man’s a machine.

Forum question: Not wishing to be negative, but what impact would relegation have on stadium build and football budgets if a) we go down, but come straight back up and b)if we go down and stay down for 2+ seasons? And what plans are in place to avoid any financial issues caused by the above.

@Jinksy6

MOM Norburn.

Forum question: Have London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd charged any rent to Peterborough United FC since the change of ownership of the Weston Homes Stadium?

@Mark_Nick_UK

Good luck picking MOM, all outstanding. Proper team performance. More please….great entertainment.

Forum question: How do you expect the new stadium discussions to go?

@buckets95

MOM Norburn or Burrows, but Dembele always a threat.

Forum question: How much money will Fergie have in January to strengthen the team?

@MNurrish

MOM Burrows.

Forum questions:Can the big screen list player names and numbers for each team rather than crests? Then shows goals assists etc?

@DOC_RAY

MOM Burrows.

Forum question: Can we have the half-time scores shown on the ‘Big Screen’ in the DeskGo stand?

@Proud2BPosh

Forum question: If the embankment stadium plan doesn’t work out, what’s plan B? Is the showground a viable option?

@IanJBryant

MOM Norburn, great team effort though.

@emmaverde9

MOM Burrows. He ran a half marathon today.

@mne_nikola

Close call but Norburn MOM @GrandadRodderz

Norburn just shaded MOM ahead of Burrows. What a player we’ve got there.

@bluearmy1989

MOM 1) Burrows, 2) Norburn, 3) Szmodics for me. All three outstanding though.

@JohnVerrall

MOM could have been Thompson, Norburn, Taylor Dembele, Szmodics, Burrows as all were immense today.

@Dazzzzzler

MOM has to be Dembele as he caused them so many problems. We’re used to it so expect that level of performance, but he was outstanding again. Burrows and Thompson were great too.

@steve9200

MOM Norburn just ahead of the rest of the team by half a point. What a great all round performance. I said last week ‘keep the faith!’

@tlocks7

MOM Burrows just in front of Norburn and Edwards. Exceptional performance from all the team to be fair.

@DavePufc

Edwards: Ahead of his time, a phenomenal talent.